SHYMKENT. JAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Olga Aksenova has claimed a bronze medal at the now ongoing 2021 Asian Airgun Championship staged in Shymkent city, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani won bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event. Thailand claimed gold and silver medals. Irina Loktionova and Diana Kharchenko took fourth and fifth places.