20 July 2022 22:34

Kazakhstani weightlifter claims gold at Asian Youth and Junior Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Alisher Baiburov won gold at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform reports.

Alisher Baiburov of Kazakhstan grabbed gold and silver in U17 and U20 categories, respectively, at the Asian Youth and Junior Championships. The Kazakhstani lifted 134kh in the snatch and 155kg in the clean and jerk.