Kazakhstani volleyball player: How to stay the best setter for 15 years

Sometimes looking at professional athletes, it may seem that this is a natural-born talent. However, behind every victory there is hard work, perseverance and faith of the coach in his athlete. The hero of our report, volleyball player Yerlan Kozhageldin, told about his success and how he ended up playing volleyball.

«Since childhood, I have been very passionate about playing sports, like every boy I loved football. And my journey into the world of volleyball began when I popped into the gym with high school kids, asked to join them and stayed with this sport for many years to come,» says the athlete.

Yerlan notes that he has always been engaged in constant self-improvement.

«The role of the setter motivated me by the fact that the whole game passes through formations and its outcome largely depends on him,» he says.

Yerlan also notes that thanks to participation in the Kazakhstan Volleyball Championships for athletes born in 1988-89, he tried to learn from the best players. As to the secret of success, Yerlan points out that it's all about how the game is orchestrated.

«While watching the setters in action, I noticed one fact. None of them was trying to hide their pass. I was thinking how to make my passes ‘invisible’ to the opponents. The whole point is that the opponent does not see where I pass the ball. During training sessions, I began to focus on my wrists. It was incredibly hard to work only with wrists. I added wrist training to my routine and used to spend hours in the gym working with dumbbells on my wrists after the general training sessions on a volleyball court. After I felt that I could use only my wrists during the overhand pass and hide my passes, the result came quickly. It was very easy to play and it was a pleasure for my hitters to score almost without blocks,» the athlete notes.

The volleyball player says that he psyched himself up for each opponent differently.

«Before the games, I watched the opposing teams play and built a plan for tomorrow's game in my head,» the athlete emphasizes.

«When I see young athletes who are making their first steps in volleyball, I tell them that this sport is a path towards a big life filled with adventures, where they can do what they love. The main thing is not to give up and work on yourself,» Kozhageldin says in conclusion.