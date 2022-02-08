Kazakhstani Valdislav Kireyev 25th in Men's Biathlon 20km Individual

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Valdislav Kireyev finished 25th in the men's 20km individual biathlon event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Biathlete Valdislav Kireyev of Kazakhstan came 25th without missing a shot in the Men's 20km Individual at the Beijing Olympics. Another Kazakhstani Alexandr Mukhin finished 52nd.

France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet raced to an Olympic Winter Games gold medal. Anton Smolski of Belarus hauled silver and Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway bronze.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China from February 4 through 20.

Kazakhstan’s national team is represented by 34 athletes in eight sports.

In total, 109 medals in 15 disciplines will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.