Kazakhstani university to obtain QAA accreditation

LONDON. KAZINFORM - UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy Baroness Nicholson who led a British delegation pointed out that one of the Kazakh top universities Kazakhstan’s State Law University (KazGUU) is signing an important contract with the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), Kazinform reports.

«QAA accreditation will be an important indicator that Kazakh universities meet the British quality standards,» said science and higher education minister of the country Sayasat Nurbek.

Today, KazGUU Board Chairman Talgat Narikbayev and Director of International and Professional Services at QAA signed off an international agreement on higher education quality assessment as part of the 9th meeting of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission in London.

The University has already got the FIBAA institutional accreditation.

«Such a partnership will lead to it getting the British (international) quality mark,» said Narikbayev during the signing ceremony.

The KazGUU delegation is to visit the Oxford Center for Islamic Studies, Cambridge Law Faculty and Partnership for Education Office, as well as a number of leading British universities.

There are up to 5,000 Kazakhstani and foreign students at the Kazakh State Law University studying under more than 40 educational programs recognized by international rating agencies. The University’s teachers and professors are graduates of top world universities, eminent scholars and young researchers of Kazakhstan as well as countries near and far abroad.