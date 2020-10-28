Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani University entered THE WUR by Subjects for the first time

    28 October 2020, 17:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to the results of the «Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2021» subject rating, Al-Farabi KazNU improved scientific indicators and strengthened its position in a number of specialties, Kazinform reports.

    The WUR by Subject ranked more than 1500 world best universities in 11 subject areas. The methodology of the global rating is based on 13 key indicators that are combined into five groups of indicators and reflect the key areas of research activities of universities. Ranking data is collected from three sources: statistical information, the Scopus bibliometric database, and a survey of academic experts.

    Comparing with the previous year, the leading Kazakhstani University has significantly improved its performance and strengthened its position in THE WUR by Subject. Thus, KazNU specialties in Business and Economics were included in the group (501-600), Engineering (601-800), Physical Sciences (801-1000), the ranking includes Social Sciences (601+).

    It should be noted that, according to the results of the global QS ranking, KazNU is on 165 position in the list of advanced universities and entered the Top-200 best universities in the world in 2020. This group includes only Lomonosov Moscow State University and Al-Farabi KazNU among the universities of CIS countries. Transforming into a research University, the leading Kazakhstani University continues to demonstrate dynamic progress in other recognized world rankings.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Education
