    Kazakhstani university conducts research worth 7B tenge

    19 April 2022, 13:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Satbayev Kazakh National University is conducting research worth billions of tenge, rector Meiram Begentayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Government’s meeting, rector of the Satbayev Kazakh National University Meiram Begentayev revealed the university is conducting research to the tune of some 7 billion tenge.

    According to him, all the money is spent on implementation of research projects, maintaining the existing infrastructure and competitive salaries for researchers. There is little left to renovate and re-equip research laboratories, he added.

    Rector Begentayev added that each fifth student of the university embarks on Master’s degree study and each 10th student is trained for scientific research. In his words, the staff of the university is well aware of its goals and tasks.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

