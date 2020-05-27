Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani universities may be divided into leagues

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 May 2020, 14:00
Kazakhstani universities may be divided into leagues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the idea to divide Kazakhstani universities into leagues to boost competitiveness in higher education, Kazinform reports.

The proposal to divide Kazakhstanis HEIs into leagues was made at the 3rd session of the National Council of Public Confidence on Wednesday.

President Tokayev pointed out that teachers should be trained by special universities and expressed confidence the Ministry of Education and Science will made corresponding decision in that respect.

The division of universities into leagues, according to the Head of State, will boost competitiveness in higher education.


