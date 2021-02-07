Kazakhstani-Ukrainian duo wins ATP Challenger men’s doubles title

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov and Denys Molchanov of Ukraine have won the men’s doubles title of the ATP Challenger in Antalya, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the final match that lasted for 1 hour 20 minutes, the Kazakh-Ukrainian duo stunned American tandem Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson in straight sets 6-4, 7-6. Nedovyesov and Molchanov fired three aces and made two double faults during the match.

In the semis the duo eliminated unseeded Brazilians Rafael Matos and Felipe Melingeni Rodrigues Alves.

In the opening match they routed Spanish duo Carlos Taberner and David Vega Hernandez.

The prize fund of the MTA Open totals €44,820.

It should be noted that it’s the 17th ATP Challenger men’s doubles title for 33-year-old Nedovyesov.