Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kazakhstani TV Channels to broadcast 'The Referendum' documentary

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 May 2022, 13:55
Kazakhstani TV Channels to broadcast 'The Referendum' documentary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The national referendum on the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan will be held on June 5 in accordance with the decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani TV Channels are set to broadcast 'The Referendum' documentary that features opinions of the country's officials on the main amendments to the Constitution and their impact on the country’s development as well as people’s views.

On May 30, 2022, Qazaqstan TV Channel is to air the documentary film at 04:05 p.m., Kazakh TV at 08:15 p.m., and Almaty TV Channel at 08:35 p.m.


Mass media   Referendum  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires