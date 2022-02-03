Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani TV channels to air opening ceremony of 2022 Beijing Olympics

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 February 2022, 18:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani TV channels will air the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Khabar, Qazaqstan and Elarna TV channels will air the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics tomorrow at 6:00 pm.

All three TV channels are set to air over 220 broadcasts of the sport events from Beijing. Crews of the Kazakhstani V channels are already in Beijing, including highly experience sport journalist Zhandos Aitbai, Khabar TV channel correspondent Amir Samenbetov, Qazsport TV channel correspondent Azat Kadyrbek and many others.

Kazakhstani TV channels are also expected to air daily digests following results of each day of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
