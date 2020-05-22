Kazakhstani TV Channel staff passes COVID-19 tests as 2 tested positive

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Two members of the Channel One Eurasia tested positive, the goods and services quality control department of Nur-Sultan informs.

They both were asymptomatic. Currently, they are at the hospital. 185 workers of the TV Channel passed COVID-19 tests at large. The close and potential contacts were traced and put under home quarantine. Sanitary and epidemiological regulation was toughened at Kazmedia Centre.

As earlier reported, Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva confirmed two coronavirus cases.