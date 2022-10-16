Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani troops partake in CSTO exercises in Tajikistan

    16 October 2022, 12:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Joint exercises of the Central Asian Collective Rapid Deployment Forces «Rubezh-2022» began at the Kharbmaidon polygon in Tajikistan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    Kazakhstan’s air assault forces headed by chief commander – first deputy commander of the regional command «Astana» Col. Baglan Usserbayev joined the exercises.

    Stage one of the exercises involves joint operation of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces to eliminate illegal armed groups in mountainous areas, while the second stage focuses on managing troops of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces, the Ministry said in a statement.

    The exercises’ active stage will last until October 21.


    Photo: Kazakh Defense Ministry

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CSTO Tajikistan
