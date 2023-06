ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani track riders captured gold and bronze medals at the 2023 Hong Kong International Track Cup I in Hong Kong, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation.

Artem Zakharov and Ramis Dinmukhametov claimed gold in the Men’s Madison event.

Another Kazakhstani Sergey Ponomarev scooped bronze in the Men’s Keirin event.

Earlier Artem Zakharov was the best at the GP Framar in Prague.