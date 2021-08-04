Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani track racer misses qualification at Tokyo Olympics

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 August 2021, 14:50
TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani track racer Sergei Ponomarev has failed to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics sprint, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Olympic Games.

The best 24 athletes gained the right to compete in the 1/32 finals. As a result, Ponomarev missed the qualification and lost the chance to further vie for medals.

As earlier reported, Kazakh boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev added the fourth gold medal to the country's tally the 2020 Summer Olympic Games underway in Tokyo.

Besides, Yeldos Smetov (judo), Igor Son and Zulfiya Chinshanlo (weightlifting) also pocketed Olympic bronze.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8.

Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


