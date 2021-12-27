Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani top seed Rybakina in top-15 as WTA releases 2021 year-end rankings

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 December 2021, 11:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An updated version of the rankings by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in singles and doubles has been released, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Ashleigh Barty of Australia tops the WTA Singles’ Ranking. Coming in second is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain is the third top tennis player in the world according the WTA.

According to the WTA Singles Ranking, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina retained her 14th spot, Yuliya Putintseva remains 42nd, Zarina Diyas – 102nd.

The top-3 of the WTA Doubles Ranking includes Barbora Strýcová and Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic, first and second, respectively, as well as Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei.

As for doubles, Kazakhstanis Rybakina takes 50th spot, Anna Danilina – 75th, while Diyas lost one spot to land at 180th.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
