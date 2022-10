23 September 2022, 20:25

Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov reaches Braga Open semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov reached the semifinal of the Braga Open singles tournament in Portugal, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the quarterfinal match, the Kazakhstani beat Spanish Carlos Taberner 7-6, 6-0.

Timofey hit no ace, made no double fault, while winning six points and seven games in a row.





Photo: sports.kz