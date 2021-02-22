Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov out of Forte Challenger 100

    22 February 2021, 22:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov lost in the first round of ATP Forte Challenger 100, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the opening round of ATP Forte Challenger 100 the 20-year-old Kazakhstani lost to Martin Kližan of Slovakia 4:6, 6:4, 6:7.

    During 3 hours and 16 minutes, Timofey hit seven aces, saved five break points out of 19, and made one double fault.

    Earlier it was reported that Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan also crashed out of the qualifying round of the ATP Forte Challenger 100. He was eliminated by Ukranian Vladyslav Manafov in the final match of the qualifying round.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

