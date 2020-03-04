Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani textile export grew 25 times

    4 March 2020, 13:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov briefed today on the country’s textile export growth, Kazinform reports.

    «The country’s bed linen foreign sales grew by fourfold, while textiles export deliveries surged 25 times for the past four years,» he noted addressing the parliamentary hearings at the Senate.

    As stated there, the bulk export volumes of cotton fiber and yarn fall on China, Moldova, Latvia, textiles on China and Russia, bedclothes on Russia.

    He also reported on the decrease in import deliveries of clothes by 15%, leather products by 54%.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

