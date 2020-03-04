Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstani textile export grew 25 times

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 March 2020, 13:05
Kazakhstani textile export grew 25 times

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov briefed today on the country’s textile export growth, Kazinform reports.

«The country’s bed linen foreign sales grew by fourfold, while textiles export deliveries surged 25 times for the past four years,» he noted addressing the parliamentary hearings at the Senate.

As stated there, the bulk export volumes of cotton fiber and yarn fall on China, Moldova, Latvia, textiles on China and Russia, bedclothes on Russia.

He also reported on the decrease in import deliveries of clothes by 15%, leather products by 54%.


Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital