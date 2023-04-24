Kazakhstani tennis players up in latest ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its renewed rankings in singles and doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia tops the ATP singles ranking, with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain ranked second and Daniil Medvedev of Russia third.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik retains his 55th spot. Timofey Skatov climbed two spots to rank 122nd.

Top spots of the ATP’s updated ranking in men’s doubles belong to Dutch Wesley Koolhof, British Neal Skupski, and American Austin Krajicek.

Kazakhstanis in the top-100 of the ATP doubles ranking are Aleksandr Nedovyesov (up 12 spots to 60th) and Andrey Golubev (up six spots to 65th).

Alexander Bublik is placed 160th in the ATP doubles ranking.



