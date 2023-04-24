Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani tennis players up in latest ATP rankings

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 April 2023, 20:19
Kazakhstani tennis players up in latest ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its renewed rankings in singles and doubles, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia tops the ATP singles ranking, with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain ranked second and Daniil Medvedev of Russia third.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik retains his 55th spot. Timofey Skatov climbed two spots to rank 122nd.

Top spots of the ATP’s updated ranking in men’s doubles belong to Dutch Wesley Koolhof, British Neal Skupski, and American Austin Krajicek.

Kazakhstanis in the top-100 of the ATP doubles ranking are Aleksandr Nedovyesov (up 12 spots to 60th) and Andrey Golubev (up six spots to 65th).

Alexander Bublik is placed 160th in the ATP doubles ranking.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day