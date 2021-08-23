Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani tennis players up in ATP Singles' Ranking

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 August 2021, 17:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has returned to record high position in the updated ATP Singles’ Ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Bublik climbed one spot up to land the 37th line of the ATP Singles’ Ranking.

Mikhail Kukushkin also moved one spot up to number 129th. Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko, on the contrary, lost six lines and slid to number 403.

Serbian Novak Djokovic tops the ATP Singles’ Ranking with 11,113 points. Ranked second is Russian Daniil Medvedev with 9,980 points. Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is ranked third in the world with 8,350 points. German Alexander Zverev elbowed aside Rafael Nadal of Spain and took the fourth spot of the ATP Singles Ranking.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
