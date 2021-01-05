Kazakhstani tennis players to take part in Antalya Open

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Two tennis players will represent Kazakhstan at the Antalya Open which kicks off in Turkey today, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Aleksander Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan will team up with Ukrainian Denis Molchanov to play in the Men’s Doubles event. Another representative of Kazakhstan Andrey Golubev will play against Slovakian Alex Molcan in the opening match of the Men’s Singles event.

The Antalya Open is played on hard court. Its prize fund totals around €300,000.



