Kazakhstani tennis players to play at ATP 250s in Melbourne

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Alexander Bublik and Mikhail Kukushkin are set to take part in two ATP 250 tournaments in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World number 49 Bublik will play at Melbourne 1/Adelaide or 2021 Adelaide International which will kick off in Melbourne on January 31.

Melbourne 2 which will feature Mikhail Kukushkin ranked 89th in the world will start the same day ahead of the 2021 Australia Open.

It is worth mentioning that the 2021 Australian Open is set to take place in Melbourne from 8-21 February.