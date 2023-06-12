Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 June 2023, 11:23
Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik rose four spots up in the updated ATP Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

This week Bublik is ranked 47th in the world. Another Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov climbed 12 spots up to №135.

Serb Novak Djokovic returned to the top of the ATP Singles Rankings after winning his 23rd Grand Slam at 2023 Roland Garros. He elbowed aside Carlos Alcaraz of Spain who landed the 2nd line. Coming in third is Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov moved two spots up to №59. Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan slid to №81.

American Austin Krajicek topped the ATP Doubles Rankings. Former world №1 Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski are ranked 2nd.


