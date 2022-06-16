Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani tennis players reach quarterfinal of doubles tournament in US

    16 June 2022, 21:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani duo Denis Yevseyev and Beibit Zhukayev defeated American Alexander Richards and Avery Zavala 6-2, 6-4 at the ITF doubles tournament in Wichita, Kansas State, USA, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Beibit beat Joshua Lapadat of Canada 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Wichita Tennis Open singles. He is to take on Noah Schachter of US in the tournament's next round.

    Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated American Joshua Sheehy 6-4, 6-4 and will face off against Ryan Shane in the second round.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

