Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani tennis players reach quarterfinal of doubles tournament in US

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2022, 21:44
Kazakhstani tennis players reach quarterfinal of doubles tournament in US

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani duo Denis Yevseyev and Beibit Zhukayev defeated American Alexander Richards and Avery Zavala 6-2, 6-4 at the ITF doubles tournament in Wichita, Kansas State, USA, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Beibit beat Joshua Lapadat of Canada 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Wichita Tennis Open singles. He is to take on Noah Schachter of US in the tournament's next round.

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan defeated American Joshua Sheehy 6-4, 6-4 and will face off against Ryan Shane in the second round.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year