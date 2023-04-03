Kazakhstani tennis players learn their spots in updated ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its latest Singles and Doubles Rankings, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s No.1 Alexander Bublik was down eight spots to land at 56th spot of the ranking. Timofey Skatov climbed 11 spots to rank 144th.

Denis Yevseyev and Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan moved up to 302nd and 315th spots in the latest ATP Singles Ranking.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev is 68th and Aleksandr Nedovyesov is 70th in the updated ATP Doubles Ranking.



