    Kazakhstani tennis players improve standing in WTA, ATP Singles Rankings

    20 June 2022, 13:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have learned their updated Singles Rankings after the ATP and WTA released the updated versions of the rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan remains the highest ranked tennis player in the country at 21st spot of the updated WTA Singles Rankings. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva retained the 33rd spot in the updated rankings. Unlike her compatriots, Zarina Diyas slid to N°200 of the updated WTA Singles Rankings.

    Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik lost two spots and moved down to N°39. Mikhail Kukushkin, in his turn, climbed one spot up to N°160. Dmitry Popko and Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan are placed 198th and 225th, respectively.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
