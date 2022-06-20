Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani tennis players improve standing in WTA, ATP Singles Rankings

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2022, 13:21
Kazakhstani tennis players improve standing in WTA, ATP Singles Rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have learned their updated Singles Rankings after the ATP and WTA released the updated versions of the rankings, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan remains the highest ranked tennis player in the country at 21st spot of the updated WTA Singles Rankings. Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva retained the 33rd spot in the updated rankings. Unlike her compatriots, Zarina Diyas slid to N°200 of the updated WTA Singles Rankings.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik lost two spots and moved down to N°39. Mikhail Kukushkin, in his turn, climbed one spot up to N°160. Dmitry Popko and Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan are placed 198th and 225th, respectively.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year