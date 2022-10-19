Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani tennis players fail at start of doubles tournament in Stockholm

    19 October 2022, 19:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani duo Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev lost at the ATP 250 indoor hard-court tennis tournament in Sweden, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev were defeated by Mexican Santiago González and Argentinian Andrés Molteni 3-6, 6-3, 7-10 in the 1/18 finals of the Stockholm Open. The match lasted for one hour and 32 minutes.

    During the match, Nedovyesov and Golubev fired one ace, made no double fault, and won six points and three games in a row.


    Photo: sports.kz



    Sport Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    2 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    3 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    4 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    5 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit