Kazakhstani tennis players face defeat at Cary Challenger men’s doubles

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 November 2020, 15:15
CARY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s doubles pair Aleksandr Nedovyesov/Andrey Golubev as well as Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko who paired up with Polish Peter Polansky lost in the quarterfinals of ATP's Cary Challenger men’s doubles in the USA, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan’s doubles pair Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev lost to a mixed duo of Dennis Novikov and Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili 4:6, 6: 4, 3:10.

A duo of Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko and Polish Peter Polansky was also defeated by Sem Verbeek (Netherlands) and Hunter Reese (USA) 6:7, 5:7.


