Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani tennis players expected to play in Australian Open main draw

11 January 2023, 11:48
Kazakhstani tennis players expected to play in Australian Open main draw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The list of the players of the main draw of the 2023 Australian Open was released, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

All leaders of Kazakhstan’s national tennis team, namely Elena Rybakina, Alexander Bublik, and Yulia Putintseva, are set to play in the main draw.

Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov and Mikhail Kukushkin are expected to play in the main draw of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year if they are successful in their respective second qualifying matches.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev paired with Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Alexander Bublik together with Aussie John-Patrick Smith, Anna Danilina and Indian Sania Mirza, Elena Rybakina and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, as well as Yulia Putintseva and American Sofia Kenin are set to play in the main doubles draw.

Photo: ktf.kz

Related news
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Astana Opera to stage Cinderella Jan 17-18
Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan
Expert considers Kraken most contagious coronavirus variant since pandemic started
Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
2 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
3 Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
4 Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
5 Canadian doctors pioneer medical procedure to treat inoperable brain tumor

News