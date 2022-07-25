Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstani tennis players down in WTA Doubles Rankings

    25 July 2022 10:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina retained her spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings, but slid down in the WTA Doubles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In the updated WTA Singles Rankings Rybakina who won 2022 Wimbledon Championships, her first Grand Slam title, is ranked 23rd. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva lost two spots and landed the 41st line.

    Iga Swiatek of Poland continues to dominate the WTA Singles Rankings. Coming in second is Estonian Anett Kontaveit. Greek Maria Sakkari rounds out the top 3 of the WTA Singles Rankings.

    As for the WTA Doubles Rankings, both Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Elena Rybakina fell to N°23 and N°65 of the rankings, respectively.

    Belgian Elise Mertens stayed at the top of the rankings. She is followed by Chinese Shuai Zhang and Czech Katerina Siniakova.

    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
