Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani tennis players down in WTA Doubles Rankings
25 July 2022 10:05

Kazakhstani tennis players down in WTA Doubles Rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina retained her spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings, but slid down in the WTA Doubles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

In the updated WTA Singles Rankings Rybakina who won 2022 Wimbledon Championships, her first Grand Slam title, is ranked 23rd. Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva lost two spots and landed the 41st line.

Iga Swiatek of Poland continues to dominate the WTA Singles Rankings. Coming in second is Estonian Anett Kontaveit. Greek Maria Sakkari rounds out the top 3 of the WTA Singles Rankings.

As for the WTA Doubles Rankings, both Kazakhstani Anna Danilina and Elena Rybakina fell to N°23 and N°65 of the rankings, respectively.

Belgian Elise Mertens stayed at the top of the rankings. She is followed by Chinese Shuai Zhang and Czech Katerina Siniakova.



Photo: sports.kz







Related news
Epidemiological situation in Almaty, Zhetysu regions getting worse
Artists from Qaraghandy on Tour at Astana Opera
Kazakh athletes win two medals at Asian Triathlon Championships in Nur-Sultan
Author:
Correspondent
Read also
Epidemiological situation in Almaty, Zhetysu regions getting worse
Kazakh athletes win two medals at Asian Triathlon Championships in Nur-Sultan
Kazakhstan reports rise in commodity turnover with third countries
Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev becomes President’s Cup runner-up
Over 1,000 killed in road accidents in Kazakhstan since early 2022
Kazakhstan to face scorching heat and rains in 3 days coming
Baiterek Holding can be a reliable partner for Saudi business in Kazakhstan - Kanat Sharlapaev
Kazakhstan’s male players skyrocket in ATP Rankings
Popular
1 President Tokayev performs Umrah
2 Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in Kyrgyzstan
3 Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 25
4 Kazakhstan reports 2,054 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083 recoveries
5 Tour de France. Astana's Lutsenko 9th in final GC

News

Archive