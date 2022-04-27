Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani tennis players advance at ATP Tour Challenger events in Czech Republic and Italy

    27 April 2022, 19:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Dmitry Popko and Denis Yevseyev advanced to the second round of ATP Tour Challenger tournaments in the Czech Republic and Italy, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Dmitry Popko was off to a good start at the Prosperita Open. He was victorious over Sebastian Ofner of Austria 7-6, (7-5), 3-6, 6-4. The match lasted for almost 2.5 hours.

    Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan beat Alessandro Giannessi of Italy 7-6 (7-5), 3-2 in the first round of the ATP Rome 1 Challenger event.

    Another Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov lost to Jack Draper 2-6, 1-6 at the singles tennis tournament in Italy.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana