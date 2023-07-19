Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani tennis player skyrockets in ATP Singles Rankings

    19 July 2023, 09:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin significantly improved his standing in the ATP Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The 35-year-old Kazakhstani climbed 39 spots to reach №223 in the ATP Singles Rankings and now has 267 points. At the start of July Kukushkin strolled into the final of the tournament in Bloomfield Hills and then crashed out of the opening match at the ATP Challenger in Chicago.

    The Kazakhstani also advanced to the final of the ATP’s Tyler Tennis Championships in June, but failed to claim the title.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Yulia Putinsteva wins opening round at Canadian Open
    Astana beats Ludogorets in Europe League home match
    Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev skyrockets in ATP Rankings
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people