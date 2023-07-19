Kazakhstani tennis player skyrockets in ATP Singles Rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin significantly improved his standing in the ATP Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 35-year-old Kazakhstani climbed 39 spots to reach №223 in the ATP Singles Rankings and now has 267 points. At the start of July Kukushkin strolled into the final of the tournament in Bloomfield Hills and then crashed out of the opening match at the ATP Challenger in Chicago.

The Kazakhstani also advanced to the final of the ATP’s Tyler Tennis Championships in June, but failed to claim the title.