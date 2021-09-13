Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani tennis player sets his personal record in ATP rankings

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
13 September 2021, 10:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Men’s ATP rankings have been updated with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas atop, Sports.kz reads.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik is 3 positions up to rank now 34th setting his personal record.

Mikhail Kukushkin has lost 13 positions sliding down to the 142th spot. Dmitry Popko is placed at the 195th place.

Mate Pavic, Nikola Mektic and Nicolas Mahut top the current Doubles ATP rankings. Andrei Golubev of Kazakhstan stands 38th, while Bublik ranks 48th, and Alexander Nedovesov is placed at the 79th position.


