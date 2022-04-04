Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani tennis player rises to career-high ranking in ATP men’s doubles rankings

    4 April 2022, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev has climbed to the career-high ranking in the updated ATP men’s doubles rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Golubev rose one spot up to number 24 of the updated ATP men’s doubles rankings this week. Another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov also moved one spot up to number 62. Unlike Golubev and Nedovyesov, Alexander Bublik slid one spot down to number 67.

    As for men’s singles ranking, the 24-year-old Bublik lost four spots and landed number 37. Mikhail Kukushkin fell to number 160. Dmitry Popko, on the contrary, improved his standing by climbing 6 spots up to number 169.

    Serb Novak Djokovic remains the top tennis player in the world. He is followed by Russian Daniil Medvedev and German Alexander Zverev placed 2nd and 3rd in the world.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana