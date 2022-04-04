Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani tennis player rises to career-high ranking in ATP men’s doubles rankings

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2022, 12:15
Kazakhstani tennis player rises to career-high ranking in ATP men’s doubles rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev has climbed to the career-high ranking in the updated ATP men’s doubles rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Golubev rose one spot up to number 24 of the updated ATP men’s doubles rankings this week. Another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov also moved one spot up to number 62. Unlike Golubev and Nedovyesov, Alexander Bublik slid one spot down to number 67.

As for men’s singles ranking, the 24-year-old Bublik lost four spots and landed number 37. Mikhail Kukushkin fell to number 160. Dmitry Popko, on the contrary, improved his standing by climbing 6 spots up to number 169.

Serb Novak Djokovic remains the top tennis player in the world. He is followed by Russian Daniil Medvedev and German Alexander Zverev placed 2nd and 3rd in the world.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year