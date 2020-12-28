Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani tennis player retain spots in updated WTA, ATP rankings

    28 December 2020, 15:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players have retained their spots in the updated WTA and ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Elena Rybakina remains the highest ranked tennis player in Kazakhstan at the 19th line of the WTA rankings. She is followed by Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas placed 28th and 80th, respectively.

    As for men, Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik remained in the top 50 of the ATP rankings. He is currently ranked 50th, while his compatriot Mikhail Kukushkin is placed 89th. Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan retained the 170th line of the ATP ranking.

    There were no surprises in the top 3 of both WTA and ATP rankings this week.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
