    Kazakhstani tennis player reaches 2nd round of ITF M15 Chennai Men Doubles 2023

    4 April 2023, 22:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan paired with David Perez Sanz of Spain advanced to the second round of the ITF men’s doubles tournament in Chennai, India, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Grigoriy Lomakin and David Perez Sanz upset the Indian duo of Tushar Madan and Jagmeet Singh 6-0, 6-3 in the two-set match of the ITF M15 Chennai Men Doubles 2023.

    Earlier it was reported that Grigoriy Lomakin was victorious in the firs round of ITF M15 Chennai Men 2023. The Kazakhstani beat India’s Oges Theyjo Jaya Prakash 6-3, 7-6.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

