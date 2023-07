Kazakhstani tennis player Danial Rakhmatullayev jumps in ITF boys’ U18 ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The International Tennis Federation has released its updated girls’ and boys’ U18 rankings, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Danial Rakhmatullayev of Kazakhstan jumped up 95 spots to rank 189th following his double success in tennis tournaments in Iran according to the ITF boys’ U18 ranking.

Kazakhstani Yerssyl Yerdilda is currently placed 150th, Maksim Batyutenko 176th, Vitaly Zaptsepin 235th, Amir Omarkhanov 265th, Ilyas Maratuly 273th, Danir Kaldybekov 391st, Zhakas Kozbak 442nd, Zangar Nurlanuly 537th.

As for ITF girls’ U18 ranking, Assylzhan Arystanbekova ranls 141st, Sandugash Kenzhibayeva 156th, Dana Baidaulet 176th, Aiya Nupbai 193rd, Ulyana Romanova 403rd, Polina Sleptsova 447th, Inkar Dyusebai 477th, and Dilnaz Mashabayeva 498th.