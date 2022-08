10 August 2022 16:24

Kazakhstani tennis player advances at tournament in Chicago

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger tournament in Chicago, US, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin defeated American Govind Nanda 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Challenger Chicago.

Kukushkin is to take on Borna Gojo of Croatian in the next round.

Photo: olympic.kz