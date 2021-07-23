Kazakhstani team parades as opening of Tokyo Olympic Games begins

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes have paraded into the Olympic Stadium as the opening ceremony has kicked off in Tokyo, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakhstani team, including 40 athletes, five coaches, and officials, entered at 06:08pm Nur-Sultan time marching behind flag-bearers Olympic champ Olga Rypakova and boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev.

Marching first were athletes from Greece, while Japanese athletes are the last to parade.

The opening ceremony is taking place with no spectators, only a limited number of guests, including Emperor of Japan Naruhito and IOC President Thomas Bach, was allowed into the Stadium.

Notably, COVID-19 victims were honored in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games.

The event also includes theatrical performances with Japan’s national features.

In total, Kazakhstani athletes scored almost 100 Olympic licenses in 27 sports for the Olympics.



