    Kazakhstani team claim shootout win over IHWC current champs

    24 May 2021, 07:40

    RIGA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's hockey squad defeated the Finnish team, world’s current champions, in their second game at the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Anton Lundell of Finland kicked the first goal of the match against the Kazkahstani team. However, the score was leveled 1:1 in no time by Kazakhstani Kirill Panyukov.

    Eventually, the Kazakh team won the match after outlasting Finland in the penalty shootout 2-1.

    Kazakhstan's squad are to face the U.S. team in their next match at 2021 IHWC on May 25.

    Notably, Kazakhstan won the penalty shootout in the match against Latvia.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

