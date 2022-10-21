21 October 2022, 12:10

Kazakhstani teachers to attend Future English Online Teacher Community program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «1,200 English language teachers of Kazakhstan will master their skills under the Future English Online Teacher Community international project,» academic work department director at Orleu national advanced training centre Yerzhan Tleubergov said.

The Orleu centre together with the British Council train English language teachers as part of the Future English Online Teacher Community program which is introduced in six countries of the world.

The training started on October 17 and will run until December 23. The project provides a 11-week long distance learning courses for English language teachers free of charge. The project is called to help teachers improve their competences in teaching English.













Photo: ourreg.ru