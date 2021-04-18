Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani tandem seals win against Argentina in Billie Jean King Cup play-offs

    18 April 2021, 11:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani female tennis players won the final match against Argentina in the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Play-offs, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and Anna Danilina beat Argentine Nadia Podoroska and María Lourdes Carlé in two sets 6-0, 7-5, squeezing out a 3:2 win for Kazakhstan against Argentina in the play-offs of the Billie Jean King Cup.

    The team advanced to the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers by BNP Paribas, where a win would secure a berth in the Finals.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
